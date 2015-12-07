iMac PSD mockups are very popular for the presentation of designs for computer displays. iMac is a great computer who prefer designers from around the world. He has an outstanding, wonderful and distinctive design. Since it is a synonym for design and creativity of young people is often used this apple product for mockups and better presentation of web design…

The most common use of mockups is in software and design development. The aim is to create user interfaces that show the end user what the software will look like.

Therefore, it is not only used for presentation design. For example often used by architects in their promo material while positioning interior. His display fits nicely into all kinds of interior design, especially in well-illuminated office environments.

Smart Objects in Photoshop is nice tool for making display mockups.

You need to click twice on smart object thumbnail, put your design image and save. Image will automatically appear on the device.

Over the display often applied shadows, colors, lighting, reflections… for better ambient results.

Finally we present a few iMac PSD mockups, which is easy to edit for a few minutes and make presentation of your work.

iMac PSD mockups



RS Desk Mockup Scene Creator was designed to promote your work like responsive web sites or make header / hero images for your web site, nice illustration for blog, magazine or something else. High resolution allows you to print your work on billboards. File contain iMac PSD mockups different perspectives.





Desk Responsive Screen Mockup for web site responsive design presentation.

Summer scene creator is nice for travel, summer web site presentation.



Scene creator from top view of work desk with Apple devices.



Christmas time and you need idea for Christmas card?



Create nice Christmas scene with this Desk Mockup Scene Creator.