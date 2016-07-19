Hero header image is trend in modern web design. Hero images covering a large area of the header, and many use them as full background images.

Trend of hero images began in 2014 whendesigners used a huge HD images in website header. Some sites have gone so far as to expand the HD image into a video clip that extends around the homepage.

These images are characterized by simplicity, because the other web elements (text, buttons, navigation) were visible. Currently in web design actual material and flat design. Both advocate simplicity and emphasis on content, but it does not mean that the hero images should be boring. On the contrary, the heroic image should send a strong message and are very important to strengthen the brand and visual identity.

The hero image is extremely important for the first impression. Its task is to awaken the attention of visitors, to awaken certain feelings and “smell” of design (as some designers call).

New layer slider plugins for CMS (like WordPress, Joomla, Drupal) allow you to animate heroic images and make them extra dynamic and interesting.

To do this it is not enough just to have good hero images. You need and other items, separated layers, in order to be ready for animating.

For this reason market offers free and commercial Photoshop PSD files that contain dozens, hundreds isolated items. These layers are prepared to create hero images, even through the animation on the website.

Below we offer some hero header image web design ideas:



Construction Scene Creator Photoshop file is designed for graphic and web designers for creating a hero, header images for web sites and other web elements such as banners, 404 pages, layer sliders. This file have multi-purpose use. It can be used for other marketing purposes, such as creating flyers, brochures, business cards and even billboards.



Old Tools Scene Header Creator is creative Photoshop file with a lot of old tools that will help you make beautiful images. Separate layers in PSD will allow you to position the objects on scene as desired.



Responsive Mockup Scene Creator is intended for the promotion of responsive web pages. This Photoshop file contains more than eighty isolated objects for scene creation! We add an environment work room or office, desk whose size can be adjusted and eight different textures of wall.



Breakfast Mockup Scene Creator is PSD Photoshop file with 85 + objects. This is creative pack designed for making eye candy images for multiple use. You can create images for your blog, popular hero header image, presentations of your user interface, app, responsive design for mobile phones… Food scene creators are useful for specific websites (restaurants), flyers, posters, business cards and your clients will surely be satisfied.



RS Desk Mockup Scene Creator is a creative suite of over 280 objects that will help you to create a beautiful work desk scene. Full layered PSD Photoshop file with resolution of 5000×3000 pixels contain excellent isolated objects and items, which you can move, rotate, reduce and change their color.



Summer Scene Creator PSD Photoshop file consists summer, pirate and scuba diving theme objects. The file is designed to make nice summer, travel images and nice illustrations for your web site, blog, magazine or something else. Use this layer objects for gero header image, presentation, product mockups, website previews, apps



Mockup desk scene creator was designed to promote your work or make nice illustration for your website, blog, magazine or something else. High resolution allows you to print your work on billboards.



Use this creative suite to create love images, greeting cards, invitations for holidays like Valentine’s Day, other print materials, web elements like hero, header images and more…



With this Valentine Mockup you can create images for your blog, popular hero header image for your web site, presentations of your user interface, app, responsive design for mobile phones, tablets… Valentine scene creator are useful for specific websites (wedding), flyers, posters, business cards and your clients will surely be satisfied.

Header image: Construction – WP Construction, Building Business