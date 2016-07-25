Apple Watch mockup for app promotion

Apple Watch mockup is a collection of PSD Photoshop mockups for app promotion and making illustrations.

If you are iOS app developer, or user experience (UX), user interface (UI) designer you should need a quick and easy way to promote your design in the best possible way?

Mockups is very popular way to promote your work, because they save time. In just a few clicks in Photoshop, using smart objects, you can get the photo you want to promote design of your application.

Apple Watch with great design offer excellent opportunities for apps promotion.

Apple Watch mockup features

We make Photoshop file for easy design promotion on few Apple Watch angles. A special layer allows you to change the color of watch band. This is very useful in order to design your applications disagreed with band color.

For example, you can turn off layers with the buttons on the smart watch, reflection or band.

If your application is designed for athletes, in a very simple way to insert run field in background.

You can turn on and off the hand that touches (showing hand) the display to make scene so interesting.

High resolution od file allows you to crop only part of the scene, and that the product retains superior sharpness. You can also zoom out scene to better see the whole hand. It depends on your needs.

The file also contains 4 background images and 4 table textures. You can also add your own.

And finally when you make the desired scene, you can apply a 21 filters, vignette, ambient light, gradient…



Download $7



What you can do

– Turn on-off and move showing hand

– Some mockups contain woman and man hands

– Change color of device and light reflection

– Put your background

– Full layered and easy to use for video or layer slider

RS Smartwatch Mockup Features

– Size 4500×3000 px, 300dpi

– RGB color

– 6 mockups

– Device color change

– Turn on or off showing hand

– Man and woman hand

– 4 background images

– 4 table textures

– 10 items

– 21 prepared effect

– Full layered

